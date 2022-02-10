Doniphan West basketball and wrestling teams have been busy this past week.
The DWest basketball teams hosted Axtell and played at Clifton Clyde last week.
At home on Tuesday, Feb. 1. the varsity girls defeated Axtell 58-25, and the boys lost 41-52.
Scoring for the girls were Jaiden Taylor 18, Malaina Whetstine 11, Avery Weathersbee 11, Kyra Johnson 10, Sydney Smith 5, Lena Leatherman 2, Brennah Edie 1.
Scoring for the boys were Creighton Johnson 16, Broc Leatherman 8, Trent Spiker 6, Hudsen Penny 4, Brody Jeschke 3, Kelby Windmeyer 2, Kole Franken 2.
At Clifton Clyde on Friday, Feb. 4, the varsity girls won 39-30, and the boys lost 44-61.
Scoring for the girls were Malaina Whetstine 11, Kyra Johnson 8, Avery Weathersbee 7, Sydney Smith 6, Jaiden Taylor 4, Claire Cole 3.
Scoring for the boys were Creighton Johnson 18, Trent Spiker 8, Broc Leatherman 7, Kelby Windmeyer 4, Hudsen Penny 3, Brody Jeschke 2, Cooper Eberly 2.
Next on the schedule is a trip to Onaga on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and then the Mustangs host Hanover on Friday, Feb. 11, which is Winter Royalty night.
Last week, the Mustang wrestlers competed at Riverside on Thursday, Feb. 3 and at Onaga on Friday, Feb. 4.
At Riverside, senior Michael Lackey went 3-0, senior Cooper Clark 2-1, and freshman Draven Henninger 0-1.
At Onaga Lackey was 1-2, Cameron Yuill 0-3, Myleigh Harrell 0-3, Daniel Silva 0-3, Henninger 0-3.
Next on the schedule is a trip to Chase County on Friday, Feb. 11, and the girls wrestling regional tournament at Baldwin on Saturday, Feb. 12.
