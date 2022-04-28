The Doniphan West High School track team competed at home on Thursday, April 21, earning several metals. The girls team placed first and the boys second.
Individual girls placing in the top three are as follows: Allie Horner, 1st in 100m and 200m, 3rd in high jump; Claire Cole 1st in 100m hurdles, 1st and new school record in 300m hurdles (48.82), 1st in high jump and triple jump; Elle Williams 1st in 800m, 1600m and 3200m; Lena Leatherman 3rd in 800m and 1600m; H’Leigha Idol 1st in shot put; Madie Helmstetter 3rd in shot put.
Individual boys placing in the top three: Trent Spiker 1st in 100m and 200m, 3rd in 400m; Kelby Windmeyer 3rd in 100m and 1st in 400m; Kole Franken 3rd in 100m; Draven Henninger 2nd in 100m hurdles; Cooper Eberly 3rd in 1600m; Braden Simmons 2nd in high jump; 4x100m relay (Michael Lackey, Kelby Windmeyer, Kole Franken, Trent Spiker) 1st; 4x400m relay (Creighton Johnson, Kelby Windmeyer, Braden Simmons, Cooper Eberly) 2nd; 4x800m relay (Eberly, Jacob Blanton, Crowley, Johnson) 2nd.
