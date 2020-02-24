Doniphan West High School senior wrestlers Carter Jensen and Nathaniel Howerton have qualified for the state tournament at Hays. Howerton placed first in the 182 division at the Council Grove 1-2-3A regional tournament and takes a 28-1 record to Hays. Jensen placed second in the 126 division and takes a 24-5 record to state.
Other results from the regional tournament are as follows: Michael Lackey 1-1, Cayden Rickey 1-1, Abe Houghton (Troy) 1-1, Collin Yuill 0-1, Blake Finch 0-1.
The state wrestling tournament begins Friday, Feb. 28 and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.