The Doniphan West Junior High volleyball team continues to improve throughout their season.
On Monday, Sept. 16, the team traveled to Sts. Peter and Paul School in Seneca for a tri. The A team defeated both SPPS and Axtell in two sets (vs SPPS 25-21, 25-23; vs Axtell 25-16, 25-11). Several Mustangs had 100% serving percentage in the SPPS match (Taygen Reno 11/11, Lena Leatherman 13/13, and Katie Johnson 6/6). Malaina Whetstine led the team in hustle plays and kills with 4 and 7, respectively. Whetstine was followed in kills by Taygen Reno (3) and Ali Foster (3). Reno had a strong serving percentage against Axtell, making 16 of 17 serves. Whetstine led the team in kills with 4.
The D-West B team defeated SPPS B in two sets (25-22, 25-18). Hannah Albers led the team in serving percentage (7/8), followed by Brennah Edie (11/13) and Delainee Waggoner (10/12). Avery Davidson led the team in kills with 3, followed by Allie Horner with 2.
On Saturday, September 21, both the DWJH A and DWJH B teams had tournament play at McLouth and Oskaloosa. The DWJH A team took first in the McLouth Tournament defeating McLouth, Oskaloosa, Troy, and JCN. The DWJH B team took second in the Oskaloosa Tournament, defeating McLouth and Oskaloosa.
H’Leigha Idol (27/28) and Johnson (45/47) led the A team in serving percentage for the day, followed by Reno (55/60) and Leatherman (36/40). Whetstine led the A team in kills with 26 and hustle plays with 11. Reno had 9 kills for the day. Johnson and Reno also tallied 6 hustle plays.
Avery Davidson led the B team in serving 64/69, followed by Krystina Amos (25/29), Delainee Waggoner (28/35), and Allie Horner (18/24).
The A team’s current record is 12-2 and the B team’s current record is 4-2. The Mustangs travel to Troy for a tri on Thursday, Sept. 26 starting at 4 pm.
