Both the Hiawatha girls and boys teams held leads in the first half of Tuesday night’s games against Nemaha Central, but neither team could finish the job, as both Red Hawks squads fell to the visiting Thunder.
The Lady Red Hawks opened the evening’s varsity action by jumping out to an 18-11 first quarter lead, but a disastrous second quarter saw Hiawatha shut out while the Thunder stormed back to take a 32-18 leading heading into half. The Red Hawks chipped into the lead in the third, but Nemaha was right back to their dominant ways in the final quarter, stretching the lead out to a 57-36 win.
Sarah Madsen led Hiawatha with 12 points, while Clara Lindstrom added 10, Darcy Lierz pitched in 7, Lakyn Leupold scored 4 and Callyn Pavlish contributed 3.
The boys game was a back and forth affair, after Hiawatha went down 14-8 after the first quarter, but fought their way to a 28-24 halftime lead. The Hawks could not keep pace the rest of the way, as Nemaha outscored the home team by 9 over the remainder of the contest for a 53-48 win.
Carson Gilbert led Hiawatha with 19 points, with Joel Bryan adding 9, Alex Rockey contributing 8, Ashton Rockey pitching in 5, Mitch Bryan scoring 4 and Austin Coffelt rounding out scoring with 3 points.
Hiawatha’s girls junior varsity team saw a late lead fall apart, as they fell 33-22. Darcy Lierz led the team with 10 points, with Josie Delaney scoring 6 and Abby Elffner adding 5. The boys junior varsity struggled to score on the night, falling 43-27. Brandt Barnhill led the team with 9 points, followed by Tyler Davis and Josh Smith with 5 apiece. Dylan Cheek led the Hiawatha freshmen team with 9 points in a 41-22 loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.