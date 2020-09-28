The Hiawatha Red Hawks struck first in Friday night’s high school football matchup with the Rock Creek Mustangs, but that early surge was wiped out by a tidal wave of scoring from the visiting opponents, and Hiawatha could never quite find their footing again in the 51-12 defeat.
The Red Hawks marched their way down the field on the game’s opening drive, which culminated in a 20 yard touchdown pass from Alex Rockey to Trent Kolb on 3rd and 16 to jump out to a 6-0 lead. But Rock Creek would answer with a long drive of their own, taking a 7-6 advantage that they would never relinquish.
Hiawatha kept their offensive flow for all of one play, as the Hawks dialed up a long play to get back into the end zone, but the score was called all the way back down the field on a penalty, and the Hawks would go on to turn the ball over on downs.
While the Red Hawks would bog down on offense for the rest of the first half, the Mustangs put together 42-straight points in the first half to lead 42-6 at the half. Hiawatha’s second best drive of the half came at the end of the second quarter, stalling out around midfield as time expired.
After a quick Rock Creek score to open the second half, Hiawatha would find some rhythm again, as they put together a drive that took them deep into Mustang territory, where Rockey would find Carson Gilbert on a long touchdown pass to get back on the scoreboard and cut the Rock Creek lead to 51-12.
The Mustangs were on the move again on their next drive, but Gilbert stepped in front of a Rock Creek pass in the end zone and ran it back to the 24 yard line. The Hawks were able to move the ball, but could not capitalize with points. Rock Creek took the ball back and moved it deep into Hiawatha territory where time would run out leaving the final score at 51-12.
The Red Hawks are now 1-3 with a date next week against Jeff West, while the Mustangs move to 2-1 on the year.
