The Hiawatha Middle School A-team football team picked up their first of the season on Thursday night, knocking off one of their biggest rivals, the Sabetha Bluejays in the A game.
The Hawks fielded a stingy defense and controlled the game on the offensive side on their way to the win. Hiawatha stopped Sabetha twice in the early going, with both forced punts botched. First, with just over two minutes to go in the first half, Rhen Hageman connected with Cooper Lay on a 12-yard scoring strike. Hageman then pushed the 2-point conversion across to go up 8-0. The Hawks forced a quick botched punt again on the next Sabetha possession, giving Hiawatha time to attempt a 2-minute drill. The Red Hawks put together a quick drive down the short field, with Michael Jensen running the ball and Carson Henry catching a pass to push the ball inside the five yard line. Hageman then capitalized as Gus Smith, Liam McMullen and Josh Cappleman collapsed the left side of the defensive line, scampering around the end and into the end zone, pushing Hiawatha’s lead to 14-0.
Coach Curt Weldon said the defense “came to play, and didn’t disappoint.” The group held the Bluejays to just one first down in the game, and never let Sabetha cross the 50 yard line all night. “I just can’t say enough about our defense tonight, as all 11 players on the field played a super game,” said Weldon, adding, “We got excellent play from our outside personnel of Konnor Chandler, Jensen, Smith, Lay, Hageman and Ethan Morton — this group did a super job bracketing their offense and taking away any outside threat they may have had.”
In the B-game, the Red Hawks fell 12-0, falling to 1-2 on the year. The Bluejays scored twice before halftime, and the Red Hawks were unable to get back in the game in the second half, despite pushing into the redzone several times before turning the ball over on downs each time. Weldon said his team played well, but made several mistakes that ended up costing the game.
“We just played inconsistently tonight,” said Weldon. “Hats off to our defense, as they kept the game close and gave us the short field a couple of times.”
“I’m extremely proud of our teams as they have battled through some tough losses, the heat, and the constant demands that we put on our student athletes as they balance sports and academics,” said the coach, also stating, “Each week has been a joy to coach, as the boys have improved and every day they bring such a great work ethic to practice.”
