Eight Highland track and field athletes wrapped up the Indoor season with a Top eight finish at Nationals in an event earning a spot on the podium and also All-American honors.
For the Highland women a trio of athletes picked up All-American honors helping the Scottie women to a 15th place team finish at the NJCAA Indoor National Championships. Jessica Monroe posted a third place finish in the high jump with a leap of 5’05.25. Monroe on the season had a leap of 5’07.75 which earned her a spot in the Highland record books.
Sedrickia Wynn also broke some records including in the 60 meter hurdles posting a time 8.74 to finish sixth at Nationals in the event. Wynn also broke her school record in the 60 meter dash for Indoor at Nationals with a time of 7.58 at Nationals.
Octavia Wright capped her Indoor season also with All-American honors by finishing eighth in the 600 meter run notching a time of 1:39.00 in the finals of the event at Nationals.
On the men’s side of competition the quartet of Jye Gillard, Ja’Kwan Hale, Alexander Johnson and Mookie Rolle competed in the 4x400 meter relay finishing on the podium in eighth place behind a time of 3:16.34. The foursome broke the school record earlier in the Indoor season with a time of 3:15.03.
Dionte Alston also earned All-American honors after he had a leap of 23’10.75 at Nationals in the long jump and finished fifth in the event.
Highland will jump into the Outdoor track season on Friday, March 20th when they compete at the Spire Team Challenge hosted by the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.
