Abby

Photos by Josephine May

Abby Elffner goes up for basket during the pre-season scrimmage. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, she tied the school record for 3-pointers.

 Photos by Josephine May

After a thrilling upset of the visiting Riverside Cyclones on Tuesday night, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk basketball team are winners of two-straight and six of their last seven games.

Junior Abby Elffner came up just one short of tying the school record for three-pointers made in a game, and senior Darcy Lierz put together another gem of a game as the Hawks knocked off the 14-2 Cyclones. In the late game, the boys got within 2 points in the 3rd quarter, but saw the game slip away from there, as Riverside handed Hiawatha the 59-37 loss.

