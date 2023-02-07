Red Hawk logo

After a thrilling upset of the visiting Riverside Cyclones on Tuesday night, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk basketball team are winners of two-straight and six of their last seven games.  Junior Abby Elffner tied the school record for three-pointers made in a game, and senior Darcy Lierz put together another gem of a game as the Hawks knocked off the 14-2 Cyclones.  In the late game, the boys got within 2 points in the 3rd quarter, but saw the game slip away from there, as Riverside handed Hiawatha the 59-37 loss.

After falling to Riverside earlier this season, the Hiawatha girls knew the level of effort this game would take and came out swinging, opening the game on an 8-0 run and grabbing a 14-3 1st quarter lead.  The Lady Red Hawks led by 10 at the half, but the Cyclones are a strong team that does not fear adversity, and Riverside began to climb back into the contest in the 3rd quarter, trimming the lead to 33-27 entering the 4th quarter.  Hiawatha fought tooth and nail to sustain their lead, and hit some big free throws down the stretch as they closed out the 46-42 win.

