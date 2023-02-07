After a thrilling upset of the visiting Riverside Cyclones on Tuesday night, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk basketball team are winners of two-straight and six of their last seven games. Junior Abby Elffner tied the school record for three-pointers made in a game, and senior Darcy Lierz put together another gem of a game as the Hawks knocked off the 14-2 Cyclones. In the late game, the boys got within 2 points in the 3rd quarter, but saw the game slip away from there, as Riverside handed Hiawatha the 59-37 loss.
After falling to Riverside earlier this season, the Hiawatha girls knew the level of effort this game would take and came out swinging, opening the game on an 8-0 run and grabbing a 14-3 1st quarter lead. The Lady Red Hawks led by 10 at the half, but the Cyclones are a strong team that does not fear adversity, and Riverside began to climb back into the contest in the 3rd quarter, trimming the lead to 33-27 entering the 4th quarter. Hiawatha fought tooth and nail to sustain their lead, and hit some big free throws down the stretch as they closed out the 46-42 win.
Lierz and Elffner each finished with 18 points, with Elffner's record day and all of her points coming on the back of 6 successful three-pointers in the game. Kenzie Nelson added 4 points for the Hawks, with Josie Delaney scoring 3 and Addison Williams adding 2 points.
The Hiawatha boys overcame a slow start, after falling behind 9-2 in the early going to battle their way back into the game, closing the gap to 20-16 at the half and getting the game to 22-20 with 6 minutes to go in the 3rd. But it was all Riverside from that point on, as the Cyclones poured in 27 points over the final 14 minutes to earn the 59-37 win.
Cameron Boswell led the boys with a 14 point night, followed closely by Ashton Rockey with 13. Paul Layba finished with 4 points for the game, with David Keo and Kaden Morton scoring 2 points each.
The Lady Red Hawks are now 9-7 on the year, while the boys sit at 3-13, with both teams headed to Holton for a Friday night matchup with the Wildcats.
