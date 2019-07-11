Football season is just around the corner, and for the Everest Middle School football team, that means it’s time for their annual summer football camp. Coach Rodney Clay says the non-contact camp is designed to teach incoming and returning players proper techniques and fundamentals, expectations of an EMS football player, as well as to install some basic offensive plays.
The camp will run from Monday, July 15th through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 each morning, with registration taking place on Monday at 7. The camp is open to students who will be in 7th or 8th grade in the fall of 2019 who plan to participate in EMS football, and will be held at the Horton High School practice field. Registration in $20 and covers excess insurance. Clay reminds parents that no camper will be allowed to participate until the registration fee has been paid. Players are encouraged to wear clothes that are comfortable to for practicing, and if possible, to have football cleats prior to camp, in order to break them in before the season. Any questions can be directed to Coach Clay at 785-486-2741.
