Tuesday night marked the final home game at the Roundhouse this season for the Hiawatha Red Hawk basketball teams—an event that typically features Senior Night as the highlight of the evening—but the 2023 edition held a special event that had the gymnasium humming with nostalgia, as the school celebrated the 50th season of women’s basketball at Hiawatha High School.
Lady Red Hawk assistant coach Stacy Jasper planned and emceed the event. Jasper, Hiawatha’s Parks and Recreation Director, is no stranger to putting on a big show, and she pulled out all the stops once again, welcoming back nearly 80 former players, coaches and administrators, who paraded across the length of the court at halftime of the Lady Red Hawks’ game. The women who have made up the history of Hiawatha’s program seemed overjoyed to be gathered together and celebrating their experiences, as Jasper chronicled the highlights of Hiawatha’s women’s basketball program.
From the Title IX ruling that brought both girls basketball and volleyball to high schools, to the inaugural KSHSAA State Championship for girls in 1975, Hiawatha was on the forefront—with the Lady Redskins building their program under Coach Vicki McKim Ploeger in 1973 and taking part in the first two State tournaments. Just a few seasons later, the 1978 and 1979 teams would become part of Kansas and Hiawatha basketball lore, as the future Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame teams would reel off a combined record of 48-1, part of a then-record 60-game win streak, on their way to back-to-back State Championship seasons.
Jasper noted those early teams' successes in the popular Hiawatha Invitational Tournament, along with the 2016, 2022 and 2023 teams, which also claimed the mid-season tournament title, as well as the 2022 team that won the school’s first Big 7 Championship since 1980. Individual accomplishments were also recognized, notably Alicia Roberts Deters, the first HHS girl to score 1,000 career points, and Emily Gartner, another member of the 1,000 point club, and the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder.
Along with the moving ceremony recognizing the program, the school’s library was set up as a reception area and makeshift museum honoring the team’s past. Newspaper articles and team rosters, photographs and other familiar memorabilia lined the room’s tables. After the ceremony, the same former players who celebrated on the court as a group gathered in smaller sets to search for their own histories amongst the mementos, congregated and reveling in shared memories, while the final words of Jasper’s moving tribute hung in the air, “Once a Redksin, always a Red Hawk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.