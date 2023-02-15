Red Hawk logo

Tuesday night marked the final home game at the Roundhouse this season for the Hiawatha Red Hawk basketball teams—an event that typically features Senior Night as the highlight of the evening—but the 2023 edition held a special event that had the gymnasium humming with nostalgia, as the school celebrated the 50th season of women’s basketball at Hiawatha High School.

Lady Red Hawk assistant coach Stacy Jasper planned and emceed the event. Jasper, Hiawatha’s Parks and Recreation Director, is no stranger to putting on a big show, and she pulled out all the stops once again, welcoming back nearly 80 former players, coaches and administrators, who paraded across the length of the court at halftime of the Lady Red Hawks’ game. The women who have made up the history of Hiawatha’s program seemed overjoyed to be gathered together and celebrating their experiences, as Jasper chronicled the highlights of Hiawatha’s women’s basketball program.

