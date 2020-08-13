The dominoes have started to fall in the landscape of the upcoming football season in recent days, as universities, conferences and schools have begun to pull the plug on the 2020 season.
As of Wednesday night, over 40 percent of FBS schools will not be taking the field this September. Independents UCONN and UMASS have both called the season, as well as Old Dominion of Conference USA. The MAC was the first large piece of the puzzle to push on the season, with the Mountain West following suit. The big news came on Tuesday, after some second-guessing, when both the Big 10 and the Pac-12 both announced their decisions to push fall sports to the spring. Locally, it was announced that Kansas City, Kan., schools would opt out of fall sports.
To this point, the rest of the FBS is set to continue with varying levels of shortened seasons. The SEC is ready to go with an all-conference schedule, while the Big 12 issued a somewhat squeamish statement on moving forward with their conference-plus-one schedule, with the ACC rounding out the remainder of the Power 5 conferences pushing forward. The Sun Belt, AAC and Conference USA (minus Old Dominion) are also prepared to move forward at this juncture.
So far, no local high schools have passed on the season as teams begin their preparations for fall sports.
