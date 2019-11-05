The Fireballs girls softball teams have finished up their fall season.
10U Fireballs: The 10U Fireballs had a good fall season, finishing with a 6-3 record. Coaches said very few of these girls had played together, but they mingled together and built a solid team and these girls will be fun to watch as they move on to spring ball.
The team is coached by Mike Williams, Beau Burkitt, and Sherri Nelson. Team members include: Alex Burkitt, Brynlee Wolfe, Mykal Novotny, Emma Vice, Mya Mendez-Hollamon, Maria Mendez, Reagan Priebe, Ella Barber, Kinley Nelson, Michaela Williams, Kylie Nelson and Saige Stover.
12U Fireballs: The 12U Fireballs had an amazing fall season going 14-2 in B level ball, now getting moved up to play A level ball this coming Spring. They girls averaged only allowing 2 runs per game! This team is made up of girls from Hiawatha, St. Joseph, Mo., Savannah, Mo., Horton, Highland, Troy and Atchison.
This team is coached by Sherri Nelson and Daniel Conard. Team members include: Addisen Koehler, Emmyjo Whestine, Mylie Schrick, Dani Morton, Riyln Conard, Harper Whetstine, Kirrah Duncan, Adison Williams, Kenzie Nelson, Brennah Edie and Ava Speer.
16U Fireballs: The 16U Fireballs softball team went 12-2 for the fall season, only losing two games by one or two runs.
The girls played against some 16U and 18U teams from the Kansas and Missouri areas. For the whole fall season these girls scored 102 runs and only allowing 48 runs scored on them.
The team took first out of 12 teams in the 16U-18U Dicks Sporting Goods Gobbler Games in Independence, Mo., on Nov. 2-3.
The team is coached by Kyle Simmons and Mike Williams. Players include: Cayley Grable (Troy High School), Hannah Twombly (Hiawatha High School), Grace Jones (Hiawatha High School), Brynn Williams (Hiawatha High School), Grace Morey (Hiawatha High School), Alexia Hayden (Sabetha Middle School), Mikayla Simmons (Hiawatha High School), Taryn Ganstrom (Nemaha Central High School), Emma Bontrager (Holton High School), Adison Williams - sub (Hiawatha Middle School), Chloe Clevenger (Doniphan West High School) and Jadynn Doyle (Holton High School).
