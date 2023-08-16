Ok, Chiefs fans—let’s try this again. The team’s last attempt at running back a Super Bowl title came to a crashing halt in the big game, with Kansas City beat up along the offensive line, Patrick Mahomes scrambling for his life, and the entire squad looking tired and unprepared for the Tampa Bay team across from them. After knocking off the Eagles this February, it’s time once again for KC to seek that elusive back-to-back championship. Let’s take a look at what pieces need to fall into place for us to see the Chiefs hoist another Lombardi Trophy.

1. Mahomes being Mahomes. You can’t start a list of what the Chiefs need to thrive without the best player in the game. If Patrick Mahomes stays upright, healthy and doesn’t decide to spend the second half of the season playing a different position, the Chiefs will have a chance to get back to, and win the Super Bowl. The rest of the team, the stadium and the State of Missouri could be burning down around them, and Mahomes would still give the team a chance to get to the big game. He is that good, and that’s why this leads the list.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.