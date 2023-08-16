Ok, Chiefs fans—let’s try this again. The team’s last attempt at running back a Super Bowl title came to a crashing halt in the big game, with Kansas City beat up along the offensive line, Patrick Mahomes scrambling for his life, and the entire squad looking tired and unprepared for the Tampa Bay team across from them. After knocking off the Eagles this February, it’s time once again for KC to seek that elusive back-to-back championship. Let’s take a look at what pieces need to fall into place for us to see the Chiefs hoist another Lombardi Trophy.
1. Mahomes being Mahomes. You can’t start a list of what the Chiefs need to thrive without the best player in the game. If Patrick Mahomes stays upright, healthy and doesn’t decide to spend the second half of the season playing a different position, the Chiefs will have a chance to get back to, and win the Super Bowl. The rest of the team, the stadium and the State of Missouri could be burning down around them, and Mahomes would still give the team a chance to get to the big game. He is that good, and that’s why this leads the list.
2. Chris Jones reports. From the leader of the offense to the leader of the defense, having big-time players in place is important. On the defensive side, the entire scheme relies on Jones disrupting the middle of the line. Kansas City has some great players, but not even replacement-level players behind Jones. Of course the Chiefs don’t want to pay what Jones wants as the best interior lineman in the game, but mark my words, if Jones is traded or sits out the season, all of our favorite young defensive players (Nick Bolton, the entire secondary, and either of our young defensive ends) will look markedly worse than they did last season, and the defense will be a sinking ship from the first snap of the season.
3. Kadarius Toney needs to be healthy for at least part of the season and part of the playoff run. I was not on the bandwagon of the Chiefs needing Tyreek Hill, and I don’t think the Chiefs necessarily need Toney. That said, he is a remarkable playmaker, and that takes pressure off of Mahomes. I really like our current wide receiver group—I think they’re young and deep, and I’m excited to see what they do from top to bottom this season. But Toney is a difference-maker that can change games in a single play, and even if the team can overcome it, that type of game-changer is a useful piece to have.
4. Travis Kelce staying forever young. If there is anything outside of an injury that could derail the Chiefs this season, it’s age catching up to the league’s TE1. Kelce has been the best tight end in the league for awhile, and at this point is just accumulating stats to pile onto his Greatest Of All Time argument. He takes care of his body and doesn’t rely as much on athleticism as he does field awareness and the otherworldly mind-meld he has going on with Mahomes, so I don’t see Kelce hitting the sharp decline that a lot of players do as they age, but any fall-off could be troublesome, as so much of the offense and the offensive success is filtered through the All-Pro TE.
5. Rookie ROI. In both of their recent Super Bowl years, Kansas City has had good turnout on at least a few of their rookies. Last season, the Chiefs basically rebuilt their defensive secondary around a cadre of rookie overachievers. This season, much of the return on investment the team will be hoping for will be in the depth department. Felix Aundike-Uzomah, Rashee Rice and Wanya Morris were this offseason’s top 3 draft picks, and none of them need to be a star right away. Granted, the team could use a speed rusher like FAU to step forward, but at this point, being a productive rotation player would be enough to keep the train rolling.
We are three weeks away from the opening Thursday when Kansas City will host the Detroit Lions and kick off their quest for the first back-to-back title since the Patriots 20 years ago.
