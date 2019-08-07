The Horton Parks and Recreation Department announced that flag football teams are no forming for fall play.
The flag football league consists of 6-on-6 no contact football, with 10 player rosters and boys and girls on the same team. Coaches can build their own team, there is not a draft.
There is a cost of $30 per player for the teams in divisions 1st-2nd, 3rd-4th and 5th-6th grades.
Deadline is Sept. 9 to register. Contact Keith Olsen at 741-0208 for more information.
