Big 7 League
Sabetha (4-1) – 53
Hiawatha (0-5) – 0
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Holton (4-1) – 39
Royal Valley (0-5) – 14
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Hayden Catholic – 13
Jeff West (4-1) – 7
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Nemaha Central (3-2) – 22
Pleasant Ridge (2-3) - 0
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Perry Lecompton (3-2) – 33
Santa Fe Trail – 21
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Riverside (4-1) – 51
ACCHS (1-4) – 12
NEK League
MHMA (4-1) – 55
Horton (0-5) – 0
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Jackson Heights (3-2) – 26
Valley Heights - 12
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
West Franklin – 28
McLouth (0-5) – 6
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Osage City – 23
Oskaloosa (1-4) – 14
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Oct. 5
JCN (4-0) @ Christ Prep Academy
Other local scores
Doniphan West (1-4) – 1 (forfeit win)
Linn – 0
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Centralia – 44
Troy (2-3) - 12
~~~~~~~~~~~~
Marysville (5-0) – 20
Wamego (4-1) – 17
~~~~~~~~~~~~
Falls City Sacred Heart – 59
Parkview Christian – 14
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Ashland-Greenwood – 31
Falls City - 7
