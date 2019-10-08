Placeholder football

Newspressnow.com

Big 7 League

Sabetha (4-1) – 53

Hiawatha (0-5) – 0

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Holton (4-1) – 39

Royal Valley (0-5) – 14

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Hayden Catholic – 13

Jeff West (4-1) – 7

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Nemaha Central (3-2) – 22

Pleasant Ridge (2-3) - 0

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Perry Lecompton (3-2) – 33

Santa Fe Trail – 21

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Riverside (4-1) – 51

ACCHS (1-4) – 12

NEK League

MHMA (4-1) – 55

Horton (0-5) – 0

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Jackson Heights (3-2) – 26

Valley Heights - 12

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

West Franklin – 28

McLouth (0-5) – 6

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Osage City – 23

Oskaloosa (1-4) – 14

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Oct. 5

JCN (4-0) @ Christ Prep Academy

Other local scores

Doniphan West (1-4) – 1 (forfeit win)

Linn – 0

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Centralia – 44

Troy (2-3) - 12

~~~~~~~~~~~~

Marysville (5-0) – 20

Wamego (4-1) – 17

~~~~~~~~~~~~

Falls City Sacred Heart – 59

Parkview Christian – 14

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Ashland-Greenwood – 31

Falls City - 7

