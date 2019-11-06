Placeholder football

Big 7 League

Hiawatha (1-8) – 35

Bishop Ward – 6

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Hayden – 35

Sabetha (6-3) – 0

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Perry Lecompton (6-3) – 38

Wamego – 21

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Jeff West (8-1) – 20

Marysville – 14

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Holton (7-2) – 34

Santa Fe Trail – 27

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Nemaha Central (7-2) – 49

St Mary’s – 20

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Southeast of Saline – 47

Riverside (6-3) – 16

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Wellsville – 36

Royal Valley (1-8) – 26

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NEK League

Mission Valley – 56

Horton (0-9) – 8

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Rossville – 42

MHMA (6-3) – 7

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Riley County – 38

Pleasant Ridge (3-5) – 20

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ACCHS (3-6) – 38

Council Grove – 7

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Riverton – 44

Oskaloosa (3-6) – 14

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Jackson Heights (7-2) – 42

Wabausnee – 0

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Valley Heights – 60

JCN (5-4) – 34

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

McLouth (1-8) – 22

Arma NE – 18

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Other local scores:

Centralia (8-1) – 50

Troy (2-7) – 0

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Doniphan West (4-5) – 47

Tescott - 0

