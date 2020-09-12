Big 7
Perry Lecompton (2-0) 47 – Hiawatha (1-1) 7
Sabetha (1-1) 39 – Riverside (1-1) 6
Holton (2-0) 55 – Chapman (1-1) 13
Nemaha Central (1-1) 36 – Eudora (1-1) 6
Clay Center (2-0) 41 – Jeff West (0-2) 13
Royal Valley (0-0) – Week 2 Game Postponed
NEKL
St. Marys (1-1) 46 – Horton (0-2) 8
MHMA (2-0) 61 – Oskaloosa (0-2) 6
Valley Heights (2-0) 44 – JCN (1-1) 18
Bishop Ward (1-1) 39 – McLouth (0-2) 6
ACCHS vs. Pleasant Ridge canceled
Jackson Heights (0-0) – ACCHS (1-0) – Monday 7 pm
TVL
8-man
Doniphan West (1-1) 68 – Bishop LeBlond 32
Washington Cty (2-0) 36 – Bennington (1-1) 18
11-man
Centralia (1-1) 46 – Troy (0-2) 0
