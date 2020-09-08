Sept. 4
Big 7 League
Hiawatha (1-0) 23 – Troy (0-1) 0
Holton (1-0) 15 – Nemaha Central (0-1) 13
Perry Lecompton (1-0) 54 – Jeff West (0-1) 6
Riverside (1-0) 50 – Oskaloosa (0-1) 22
Chapman (1-0) 34 – Sabetha (0-1) 29
Royal Valley (0-0) – Week 1 Game Postponed
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NEK League
ACCHS (1-0) 42 – Horton (0-1) 0
JCN (1-0) 42 – Pleasant Ridge (0-1) 14
MHMA (1-0) 47 – McLouth (0-1) 12
Jackson Heights (0-0) – Week 1 Game Postponed
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
TVL
8-man
Worth County (1-0) 54 – Doniphan West (0-1) 54
Washington Cty (1-0) 44 – Frankfort (0-1) 36
11-man
Valley Heights (1-0) 32 – Marysville (0-1) 12
Rossville (1-0) 42 – Centralia (0-1) 6
