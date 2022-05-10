The Hiawatha High School forensics team gathered their performers last Friday and headed to Wichita, where they battled all the best performers in Kansas for the title of state champion.
Attendees were coach Kate Miller, seniors Athalia Hoschouer, Jenna Madere, and Thomas Roberts. Sophomores Elias Hoschouer and Lyle Simmons attended as well as freshmen Tori Wist, Olivia Hawks, Mark Stroud and Lexys Ruch. The team celebrated their accomplishments of making it thus far with an array of activities such as Mario kart tournaments, a few hours in an arcade, and an escape room. The team themselves stayed busy attempting, and succeeding in pranking their coach. Once the day reached its close, however, they decided to rest so they could give their best performances the next day.
That Saturday, the team was introduced to a feeling that was far from the merriment of the day before. As the students suffered from nerves and worry, they prepared themselves for the performance of a lifetime. First up to perform were sophomore Lyle Simmons and freshman Olivia Hawks, both of whom had qualified for state festival. Hawks was fortunate enough to receive a two rating for her performance, while Simmons was able to celebrate his one rating with the rest of his stressed team and coach. During the rest of the team’s time as state champion qualifiers, senior Thomas Roberts made it to semi-finals in his humorous solo. Additional semi-finals qualifiers were senior Jenna Madere with her program of oral interpretation, and senior-sophomore duo Athalia and Elias Hoschouer in their sibling duet. Together they all celebrated their accomplishments as their team cheered them on.
The four team members performed their hearts out to their judges, each hoping to make a place in finals. Later on, when the performers for finals were announced, only one of the teammates was lucky enough to move on to the next round. Senior Jenna Madere was able to make it to finals with her program of oral interpretation piece entitled Inner Demons.
“When I was lucky enough to make it to finals at state, I saw every one of my teammates inside my performance room," Madere said. "The team is like a family to me, I have come to love each and every one of them like a brother or sister. I also want to thank and share my victory with one of my teammates, Ati, who not only put together my piece for me, but also helped me understand her favorite category and cheered me on no matter what. Thank you to everyone who is a part of this team, and even those who aren’t in my team. Many of us make friends in forensics and I was lucky enough to hear other teams cheering me on as if I was their own. This entire experience was truly surreal.”
Madere received fourth place overall and was recognized at the awards ceremony that night. Later, the team returned home with many fond memories which they will continue to cherish. As they move forward, all members are looking forward to the future of their team. Most excitedly, Coach Kate Miller plans her team’s future, hoping to arrive in Wichita this time next year, with even more contestants.
“You know, our team is so lucky to compete with such high quality teams at our local level, that by the time we cross the threshold at state, we are there with our A game," she said. "I know as this young team grows we will see more and more state qualifications as well as bringing home more state medalists!”
