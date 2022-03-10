Once an outstanding talent for the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks, Cariann Kunkel took a detour as a senior, playing the final season of her high school career at Hamilton High School in Montana. From there, Kunkel would become a standout performer at Wenatchee Valley College, now calls Montana State-Billings home as a member of the Lady Yellowjacket basketball team, picking up honors for her play in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference this season.
Kunkel was one of three ‘Jacket players to earn All-GNAC recognition, earning selection to the league’s second-team all-league squad, as well as being selected as the GNAC Newcomer of the Year. Despite beginning her MSU-Billings career during last year’s shorted season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kunkel retained her eligibility for the award, as well as her standing as a junior.
The former Red Hawk star averaged 12 points per game, as well as securing over 5 rebounds per contest, and eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in her career early this season. During her Hiawatha career, Kunkel picked up All-Big 7 honors in each of her three seasons, then went on to earn conference and division Player of the Year awards during her lone season in Hamilton. At Wenatchee Valley, Cariann earned all-league and all-region honors, while helping to win a Northwest Athletic Conference Championship.
Kunkel and her Yellowjacket teammates saw their season come to a close on Friday evening, falling by a score of 69-63 to Western Washington in the GNAC Tournament. Cariann led the team with 18 points, as MSU-Billings battled to overcome an early deficit, but the Vikings were able to connect on enough free throws late in the game to seal the victory, as the Yellowjackets finished their season with a 17-12 record, with Kunkel scoring 18 points in each of the team’s GNAC tournament games.
