Former Highland football runningback, Kevin Brown ran his way to a NCAA Division I opportunity while at Highland and now is running his way into the record books at Incarnate Word in just his second collegiate game.
Brown and the Cardinals of Incarnate Word cruised to a 63-44 win over Texas Southern in week two of the 2019 season for their first win over season and Brown and the tailback crew ran for a combined 402 yards as a team setting a single game school record.
Kevin notched 114 yards of the teams 402 on just 12 carries adding a 21-yard touchdown run on the day for his first Division I touchdown.
On the season Brown has 18 carries for 150 yards for an 8.3 yard per carry average with one touchdown.
Brown while at Highland finished with 1,130 yards rushing on 182 carries in 14 games with eight rushing touchdowns and two more receiving touchdowns. He finished ranked 13th in school history in career rushing yards and his sophomore season of 857 yards rushing with six touchdowns earned him second team All-KJCCC honors.
Kevin is one of 15 Highland football players from the 2018 team to make it to the NCAA Division I level.
