It was a week of close games on the diamond for the Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball team, as the squad visited Perry Lecompton and hosted Jeff West.  Unfortunately, despite none of the four games being decided by three runs or less, the Hawks failed to pick up a win across both doubleheaders, extending their current skid to 6 games.

The Hawks opened at Perry with a game that was knotted up at 3-3 from the 4th inning on, but it was the Kaws that broke the tie with a walk-off in the 7th inning for the 4-3 win.  Xavier Oldham led Hiawatha's offense, going 2 for 3 at the plate, with a run scored, a triple and a pair of RBIs.  Tyler Stevens had the team's other RBI, with Dalton Siebenmorgen and Alex Rockey each having multi-hit games.  Oldham also pitched for the Red Hawks, striking out 4 and giving up just 6 hits and 3 walks over, and surrendering a single earned run.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.