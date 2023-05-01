It was a week of close games on the diamond for the Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball team, as the squad visited Perry Lecompton and hosted Jeff West. Unfortunately, despite none of the four games being decided by three runs or less, the Hawks failed to pick up a win across both doubleheaders, extending their current skid to 6 games.
The Hawks opened at Perry with a game that was knotted up at 3-3 from the 4th inning on, but it was the Kaws that broke the tie with a walk-off in the 7th inning for the 4-3 win. Xavier Oldham led Hiawatha's offense, going 2 for 3 at the plate, with a run scored, a triple and a pair of RBIs. Tyler Stevens had the team's other RBI, with Dalton Siebenmorgen and Alex Rockey each having multi-hit games. Oldham also pitched for the Red Hawks, striking out 4 and giving up just 6 hits and 3 walks over, and surrendering a single earned run.
The late game was an all out offensive showcase for both teams, but once again, saw Perry break through in the final inning for the win. This time Hiawatha led 14-9 entering the bottom of the 7th, but the Kaws would muster the needed 6 runs for the second-straight walk-off win. Oldham again paced the team, going 2 for 4 with 2 doubles, 2 runs scored, a walk and 3 RBIs. Aden Grathwohl finished 3 for 5, knocking in 1 and scoring once, while Matt Monaghan collected 3 RBIs and 3 walks. Cooper Jacobsen and Lucas Lancaster each turned in 2 RBIs, as well.
Hiawatha returned home on Monday hopeful for a rebound on Senior Night, but could not ever quite catch up to Jeff West after an early Tiger lead, falling 10-7 in the opener. Ashton Rockey finished 2 for 4 at the plate, knocking in 3 RBIs with a run scored, a walk and 2 doubles. Matt Monaghan was 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored, and Jacobsen posted a pair of RBIs, going 1 for 5 with a run scored. Stevens and Siebenmorgen split the game on the mound for the Hawks.
It was more of the same in the evening's finale, as Jeff West took an early advantage and added on late for a 5-2 win in a game that the Red Hawks could not get their offense in rhythm. Oldham finished with the team's only RBI, while Monaghan and Oldham each had multi-hit games, including a triple from Oldham. Rockey and Grathwohl pitched for Hiawatha in the game, as the Hawks fell to a .500 record at 10-10.
The Red Hawks will host their Regional this year, on May 15th and 16th. The Hawks finished the regular season ranked 5th of 8 teams in their Regional, just behind Maur Hill-Mount Academy of the Northeast Kansas League.
