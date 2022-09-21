Friday Night Scoreboard Compiled by Adam Clay Adam Clay Author email Sep 21, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Newspressnow.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big 7Holton (2-1) 49 - Hiawatha (2-1) 7Nemaha Central (3-0) 46 - Perry Lecompton (1-2) 13Sabetha (2-1) 57 - Jeff West (0-3) 0Royal Valley (1-2) 31 - Riverside (1-2) 20NEKLValley Falls (1-2) 34 - Horton (1-2) 20ACCHS (3-0) 48 - Oskaloosa (0-3) 0 Top Videos MHMA (2-1) 1 - McLouth (0-3) 0Jackson Heights (3-0) 49 - Pleasant Ridge (1-2) 28Wabaunsee 24 - JCN (1-2) 8TVLCentralia (3-0) 48 - Onaga (1-2) 6Troy (3-0) 55 - Valley Heights (1-2) 6Doniphan West (1-2) 68 - Maranatha Academy (0-3) 48 More from this section 3:24 Bucs Defense Might Be Too Much For Packers In Week 3 Bucs WR Mike Evans suspended one game after brawl No. 10 Arkansas goes for rare 4-0 at No. 23 Texas A&M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Clay Author email Follow Adam Clay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Continuance granted in vehicular homicide case St. Joseph man sustains possible injuries in Brown County accident Downtown square comes to life with annual Maple Leaf Festival HHS Headliners planning annual Songfest Friday Night Scoreboard Watson & Watson preserve late win for Chiefs Hiawatha Police Jr.'s Place celebrates ribbon cutting under new ownership Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty announces three new hiresLady Hawks sweep HIT in dominant fashion for fourth straight tourney titleSen. Moran stops by to congratulate PD on technology grantLegion recognizes two of its ownInjuries mount as Hawks fall to CatsJr.'s Place celebrates ribbon cutting under new ownershipBrown County murder case moved to federal courtPublic Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green AlgaeCemetery roads getting a faceliftSchool Board moves forward with budget Images Videos CommentedEssay contests provide challenge for students (2) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.