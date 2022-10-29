Friday Night Scoreboard Compiled by Adam Clay Adam Clay Author email Oct 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Newspressnow.comNewspressnow.comNewspressnow.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big 7Wichita Trinity Valley 70 – Hiawatha (2-7) 8*Nemaha Central (9-0) 74 – Pleasant Ridge (2-7) 6*Bishop Ward 32 – Perry Lecompton (3-6) 6*Wellsville 41 – Royal Valley (2-7) 8*Holton (8-1) 49 – Santa Fe Trail 16*JCN (6-3) 64 – Riverside (3-6) 22*Sabetha (7-2) 35 – ACCHS (6-3) 6Jeff West (1-8) 35 – Osawatomie 20Northeast Kansas LeagueMHMA (3-6) 50 – Horton (1-8) 21 Top Videos *JCN (6-3) 64 – Riverside (3-6) 22*Nemaha Central (9-0) 74 – Pleasant Ridge (2-7) 6*Sabetha (7-2) 35 – ACCHS (6-3) 6*St. Marys 46 – Jackson Heights (4-5) 14*Centralia (9-0) 48 – McLouth (2-7) 8Onaga 23 – Oskaloosa (1-8) 15Ellinwood 49 – Valley Falls (1-8) 0Twin Valley League*Troy (8-1) 59 – Mission Valley 14*Centralia (9-0) 48 – McLouth (2-7) 8Doniphan West (2-7) 70 – Marais Des Cygnes Valley 32 More from this section All eyes on Ryan Tannehill's health as Titans visit Texans Report: Mac Jones getting start at QB vs. Jets 1:39 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Criticism of Teammates Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Clay Author email Follow Adam Clay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Friday Night Scoreboard Homer White Post 66 hosting Veterans Dinner Brown County Commissioner Candidate Profile - Richard Lehmkuhl, incumbent Brown County Commissioner Candidate Profile - William R. Collins Many thanks to local businesses! Many thanks for your congratulations! Highland falls at Independence, wins in Nashville Mustang girls cross country team qualifies for state Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHolton Direct Care opens Fairview locationReader says Shefferd is 'all-in' for the cityBrown County SheriffCity Commission hears ARPA requestFirefighters respond to uncontrolled brush fire‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prankDowntown mural highlights maple leaves, history of HiawathaBlue Moon set to open Nov. 1 in downtown HiawathaHiawatha’s maples show their grand color | A tribute to T.H. KorthankeBrown County Commissioner Candidate Profile - Richard Lehmkuhl, incumbent Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
