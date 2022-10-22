Friday Night Scoreboard Compiled by Adam Clay Adam Clay Author email Oct 22, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Newspressnow.comNewspressnow.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big 7Hadyen 54– Hiawatha (2-6) 0Nemaha Central (8-0) 24 – Sabetha (6-2) 7Perry Lecompton (3-5) 46 – Royal Valley (2-6) 8Troy (7-1) 65 – Riverside (3-5) 0Holton (7-1) 53 – Jeff West (0-8) 7Northeast Kansas LeagueWabaunsee 56 – Horton (1-7) 14Rossville 50 – MHMA (2-6) 6 Top Videos Centralia (8-0) 59 – Pleasant Ridge (2-6) 16Jackson Heights (4-4) 27 – Onaga 0JCN (4-4) 38 – Mission Valley 15St. Marys 58 – McLouth (2-6) 0Oskaloosa (1-7) 40 – Valley Falls (1-7) 20Twin Valley LeagueAxtell 68 – Doniphan West (1-7) 0Centralia (8-0) 59 – Pleasant Ridge (2-6) 16Troy (7-1) 65 – Riverside (3-5) 0 More from this section Christian McCaffrey 'forever grateful' to Panthers after trade Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa learns from concussion experience 1:02 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Need to Make Move by Trade Deadline Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Clay Author email Follow Adam Clay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Friday Night Scoreboard Silos, a statue to the Midwest Hayden grounds Hawks on Senior Night Greenhouse widens the path for ag-based learning Glick's career left lasting impact on agriculture in Kansas Two juveniles arrested in connection with arson Hiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Becky Shamburg Hiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Brian Shefferd Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHiawatha mural is talk of the townBlue Moon set to open Nov. 1 in downtown HiawathaNeosho County attorney faces criminal investigation by state authorities, scrutiny by local leadersTerrified, disheartened and confused, Democrats running for Kansas House face threats‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prankHiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Brian ShefferdTwo juveniles arrested in connection with arsonSchool board members talk football injuriesFSA members receive awardsSpace of Love has ribbon cutting to celebrate opening Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.