Friday Night Scoreboard Compiled by Adam Clay Oct 8, 2022

Big 7
Rock Creek (5-1) 70 – Hiawatha (2-4) 20
Topeka Hayden 38 – Royal Valley (1-5) 0
Holton (5-1) 48 – Rossville 17
Perry Lecompton (2-4) 56 – Jeff West (0-6) 7
Sabetha (5-1) 56 – Riverside (3-3) 0
Nemaha Central (6-0) 56 – Minneapolis 0

NEKL
Riley County 44 – Horton (1-5) 3
Troy (5-1) 32 – Jackson Heights (3-3) 0
ACCHS (5-1) 54 – MHMA (2-4) 10
McLouth (1-5) 34 – Valley Falls (1-5) 28
St. Marys 45- JCN (3-3) 0
Silver Lake 41 – Pleasant Ridge (2-4) 6
Mission Valley 42 – Oskaloosa (0-6) 7

Twin Valley League
Troy (5-1) 32 – Jackson Heights (3-3) 0
Centralia (6-0) 28 – Garden Plain 13
Linn 52 – Doniphan West (1-5) 24
