Friday Night Scoreboard
Sep 6, 2022

Big 7
Hiawatha 26 - Royal Valley 19
Nemaha Central 35 - Holton 27
Sabetha 28 - Perry Lecompton 14
Riverside 34 - Jeff West 21

NEKL
Jackson Heights 61 - Horton 7
JCN 50 - Pleasant Ridge 8
MHMA 54 - Oskaloosa 14
Onaga 21 - McLouth 0

ACCHS 44 - Valley Falls 6

TVL
Centralia 35 - Valley Heights 14
Wetmore 58 - South Cloud 0
Washington County 46 - Doniphan West 0
Troy 28 - Wabaunsee 22
