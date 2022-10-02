Friday Night Scoreboard Compiled by Adam Clay Oct 2, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Newspressnow.comNewspressnow.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big 7Concordia (3-2) 38 - Hiawatha (2-3) 12Holton (4-2) 48 - Royal Valley (1-4) 15Riverside (3-2) 34 - Onaga 9Topeka Hayden 44 - Perry Lecompton (1-4) 28Sabetha (4-1) 35 - Riley County 0Nemaha Central (5-0) 67 - Jeff West (0-5) 6NEKL Minneapolis 64 - Horton (1-4) 0St. Marys 65 - Valley Falls (1-4) 14 Top Videos ACCHS (4-1) 36 - Pleasant Ridge (2-3) 14JCN (3-2) 42 - Oskaloosa (0-5) 7Centralia (5-0) 28 - Jackson Heights (3-2) 6Troy (4-1) 76 - MHMA (2-3) 16Mission Valley 1 - McLouth (0-5) 0Twin Valley LeagueHanover 48 - Doniphan West (1-4) 0Centralia (5-0) 28 - Jackson Heights (3-2) 6Troy (4-1) 76 - MHMA (2-3) 16 More from this section 0:54 NFL Week 4 Preview: Does Aaron Rogers And The Packers (-9.5) Have Value Vs. Patriots? NFL: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa checked daily for concussion this week Saints rule out Jameis Winston vs. Vikings in London Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Headliners perform for nearly 250 at annual Songfest Red Hawks race at Horton Invitational Friday Night Scoreboard HMS cross country runners capture league titles Fairview Willing Workers Red Hawks drop second District game at Concordia Conner Winters and Kalli Jo Smith Margaret Spare's 95th Birthday Open House Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts sayHiawatha Commission approves new firefighterMaple Leaf Festival brings in hundreds to downtown HiawathaFormer Horton teacher wins awardNational Journal’s take on Kansas governor’s race: ‘What’s the matter with Kansas?’National USDA official visits Little HandsGarden City outlasts HCC footballSearch warrant reveals drugs - leads to arrestsDog and Jog to benefit the Brown County Humane SocietyHFED announcing new grant opportunities for downtown Images Videos CommentedIrvin and Cleta Schwalm to celebrate 70 years! (1)Kansas GOP candidate Adkins lauds blueprint for slashing budget, tackling social issues (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
