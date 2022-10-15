Friday Night Scoreboard Compiled by Adam Clay Adam Clay Author email Oct 15, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Newspressnow.comNewspressnow.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big 7Marysville 43 – Hiawatha (2-5) 13Royal Valley (1-5) - Jeff West (0-6) *Score not yet reportedAtchison 34 – Perry Lecompton (2-5) 22Holton (6-1) 37 – Hayden 13Sabetha (6-1) 62 – Horton (1-6) 7Centralia (7-0) 26 – Riverside (3-4) 20Nemaha Central (7-0) 34 – Riley County 12Northeast Kansas LeagueSabetha (6-1) 62 – Horton (1-6) 7 Top Videos ACCHS (6-1) 18 – Jackson Heights (3-4) 6JCN (4-3) 58 – Valley Falls (1-6) 14McLouth (2-5) 30 – Oskaloosa (0-7) 14Rossville 56 – Pleasant Ridge (2-5) 0Silver Lake 54 - MHMA (2-5) 14Twin Valley LeagueTroy (6-1) 42 – Onaga 13Centralia (7-0) 26 – Riverside (3-4) 20Blue Valley Randolph 56 – Doniphan West (1-6) 8 More from this section Bills Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White designated for return from PUP list Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos No. 19 Kansas football looking to reset after first loss, head to Oklahoma for matchup with Sooners Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Clay Author email Follow Adam Clay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Friday Night Scoreboard More injuries haunt Hawks in Marysville loss HHS cross country boys win back-to-back league titles Tours of cemetery and downtown add to this year's Frolic Commissioner of Finance candidate - David Middendorf, incumbent Commissioner of Finance Candidate - Tom Martin, challenger Commissioner of Finance Candidate - Laura Tollefson, challenger D-West falls to Bulldogs for Homecoming Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWilde Tool celebrates 100 years with Chamber ribbon cutting, open houseClassic car restoration for beginnersNew candidate for City Administrator set for interviewRock Creek runs wild on Homecoming nightCommissioner of Finance Candidate - Laura Tollefson, challengerSheriff searching for person of interestHurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts saySheriff reports on drug arrestsCommissioner of Finance candidate - David Middendorf, incumbentSupporting Brian Shefferd Images Videos CommentedIrvin and Cleta Schwalm to celebrate 70 years! (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
