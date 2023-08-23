The final game of the preseason is coming up this Saturday, as the team will welcome the Cleveland Browns into Arrowhead Stadium. It's not likely that we'll see much of the majority of the starters for more than a handful of plays, so there will be a limit to what can be learned about the players that will regularly see the field during the regular season, but there should be enough roster intrigue and potential on display to keep Saturday's exhibition interesting.
What to watch for:
Watch the defensive line rotation through the first half to see what we might be dealing with as a unit without Chris Jones. If Jones truly holds out 8 weeks like he suggested this week, it will mean an uphill battle for the group up front, which will bleed into the rest of the defense. Keep an eye on that interior group and how they get moved in and out. The team will definitely be scrambling to find productive pairings and gauge what they have, which will determine whether they proceed with the group they have or try to add another team's castaway.
Watch what Rashee Rice does. Andy Reid has a history of underperforming rookie wideouts, due primarily to the complexity of the team's offense. Rice has shown out in preseason play, and is starting to garner some attention. With his size and playmaking ability, he could have an easier time picking up snaps than some of the smaller rookie receivers we've seen over the past few years (ie. Skyy Moore). With more versatility, it would be easier for coaches to gameplan touches. I expect Moore and at least one other receiver to outproduce Rice this season, but this game will be the last glimpse of his abilities prior to finding out exactly where he stands once the season is underway.
Watch the roster battles. Just like every season, there are a few spots up for grabs--maybe even more than normal. Three players could easily stand out enough to grab the final running back spot, if the team keeps a single back behind Jerrick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Deneric Prince and La'Michal Perine are all in the running. CEH looks like a virtual lock at this point, but he hasn't been impressive. Prince has been the training camp darling, but hasn't followed that up with anything explosive in preseason games, including on special teams, which would have added roster value. Perine is a true longshot, but he's also been the team's best back through the first two preseason game. It's also worth watching Blake Bell and Matt Bushman. Bell seems like a staple, but if the team decides to carry just three tight ends, Bushman has been a productive blocker and flashes far more potential in the passing game.
Also keep an eye on the defensive backs in the second half, the defensive line in the second quarter and what the offensive line rotation looks like early in the second half, as what you see during those stretches could inform decisions heading into cut day.
