Adam Clay

By Adam Clay

From the Cheap Seats

The final game of the preseason is coming up this Saturday, as the team will welcome the Cleveland Browns into Arrowhead Stadium. It's not likely that we'll see much of the majority of the starters for more than a handful of plays, so there will be a limit to what can be learned about the players that will regularly see the field during the regular season, but there should be enough roster intrigue and potential on display to keep Saturday's exhibition interesting.

What to watch for:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.