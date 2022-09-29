The Highland Scotties took the field against Garden City Community College and came out with great energy, as both teams were looking for their first win of the season.
The first quarter went scoreless as Highland's stout defense was on display. Dee'Shari Keith and Ty Berrong sacked Garden City's Ty Perry for a 14-yard loss on a big 4th and 1 in the first quarter. Highland scored first in the 2nd quarter off the first of two blocked punts by Manowa Ngenzirabona.
The punt was scooped and scored by Quantre Moore. Highland's 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful. Earnie Whipple returned an interception 37-yards off a pass from Garden's Ty Perry in the 2nd also. Garden's Travis Dixon scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to at the 2:14 mark. That touchdown and extra point would help Garden take a 7-6 lead into halftime. The 3rd quarter went scoreless.
Ty Perry completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Martiel Singlet in the 4th quarter to round out the scoring, as Garden City won 14-6. It was a rough outing for the Scotties offensively. Kason Jones lead the rushing attack with 21 carries for 42-yards. Highland could only muster 46 total yards.
Defensively for the Scotties, Michael Hourel lead the team with 13 tackles. Dee'Shari Keith had 10 tackles, Elijah Casey had 9 tackles, Cary Grant and Anthony Baker each had 8 tackles, and Travis McNichols and Dylan Stokes each had 7 tackles for the Scotties. Highland's defense recorded 98 tackles on the day. Highland is off next week and will use their bye week to get healthy and make adjustments.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, Highland Community College took on #2 Iowa Western and put together their best half of football this season. In front of a nice home crowd and rainy, cloudy weather, the Scotties came out with a lot of energy. It all started with the opening kickoff. Michael Hourel brought energy to the stadium with a jaw dropping opening tackle.
Iowa Western got on the board first at the 6:56 mark in the first quarter with a 5 yard touchdown run by Andre Goodman. Highland's Tank Williams would even the score in the second quarter with an 8 yard reception from Tysan Robbins. The Reivers added a field goal to make it 10-7 with 5:58 to go before the half. Highland's Dylan Stokes intercepted a pass from Aiden Niedens and returned it 57 yards, setting up the Scotties with great field position and an opportunity to take the lead going into the half. The Scotties were unable to capitalize as they missed a 29 yard field goal attempt, wide right.
In the second half, Highland's Kenton Rickerson intercepted a pass from Iowa Western on their first possession. Again, the Scotties weren't able to capitalize on the turnover as Grant Sillyman's 35 yard field goal attempt was blocked. Highland didn't score again, and lost the contest 24-7.
Offensively, Tysan Robbins lead the Scotties going 11-26 for 94 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. Tank Williams had 4 catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. Highland's defense was stellar for much of the night. Elijah Casey, Kenton Rickerson and Dylan Stokes all had interceptions. Elijah Casey lead the way with nine tackles. Ty Berrong had eight tackles and Cary Grant and Earnie Whipple each had seveb tackles a piece.
The Scotties return to action for Homecoming against Ellsworth Community College on October 8 at 1 p.m.
