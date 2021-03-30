It has been a magical season for the Missouri State Bears and Hiawatha alumni Emily Gartner, as the squad finished 23-3, outscoring their opponents by nearly 400 points on the year and earning a 5th seed in the NCAA women’s tournament.
The magical ride came to an end on Sunday, as the Bears faced off against the 1st-seeded Stanford Cardinal and saw their season come to an end with an 89-62 loss in San Antonio’s Alamodome.
After finishing her Red Hawk career as the team’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, Gartner redshirted for a year at Missouri State, before averaging nearly 10 minutes per game and scoring 3.3 points and grabbing 3.2 rebounds. Gartner earned Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week in February of 2018 after averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds against UNI and Drake.
The next season, Gartner averaged 4.1 points and 4.5 rebounds, finishing second on the team in offensive rebounds while playing in 34 of 35 games. As a redshirt junior, Gartner played in all of the team’s games and started half, boosting her scoring to 6.5 points per game, posting a double-double against Missouri. The Hiawatha alum played in all of the team’s games this season, starting 4 and averaging 5.8 points per game, which was 5th on the team, and securing 4.3 rebounds per contest.
