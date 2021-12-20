The Hiawatha girls basketball team continued their strong early-season efforts on Friday night in the Round House, wrapping up the 2021 portion of their schedule with a 39-36 win over the Holton Wildcats, while the men’s team saw a close contest slip away as the game went on, falling 68-52.
In the early game, the Lady Red Hawks held Holton at arm’s length in the early minutes of the game, relying heavily on the three-ball, as Clara Lindstrom and Darcy Lierz each drained a pair from downtown to lead Hiawatha to a 15-10 first quarter lead. A quiet second quarter saw the Cats get a little closer, narrowing the score to 20-18 at the half. Bailey Pierce sank 2 three-pointers in the third, with Lindstrom adding another, as the Hawks built their lead back to 5 heading into the fourth.
With the Hiawatha offense slowing to burn clock in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats made a big push late in the game to close the gap, getting within one point of the Hawks with eight seconds to go. A pair of Josey Delaney free throws pushed the Red Hawk lead back to three, and with time expiring, it was the senior, Lindstrom, who would come up with the play of the game, closing on an open Holton shooter in the quarter, and swatting a last-ditch three-point attempt as the clock hit zero, securing the 39-36 win.
Lindstrom led Hiawatha scorers with 11 points, followed by Lierz with 10. Pierce scored 6 on her two third quarter threes, and Delaney added 4 points on late free throws, with Lakyn Leupold and Abby Elffner each scoring 3 and Sarah Madsen pitching in with 2. The Lady Red Hawks now sit at 5-0 on the season heading into winter break.
The Holton boys jumped out to an early lead against the home Red Hawks, but senior Joel Bryan was able to keep the Hawks in it, knocking down a pair of threes and scoring 10 in the first quarter, as the Red Hawks fell behind 17-13. Hiawatha battled back in the second, knotting things up at 22-22, but the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run after the teams were tied and never looked back. The Cats led 35-27 at half, then 51-45 after three quarters. In the fourth, the Red Hawks were just off the mark time and again, as Holton pulled away for the 68-52 win.
Bryan scored 23 points to lead the team, while Jake Reiger had a career high 15 points. Carson Gilbert added 7 for Hiawatha, with Ashton Rockey scoring 3, and Brandt Barnhill and Mario Alcalde adding 2 each. Now sitting at 3-2 overall with a 1-2 Big 7 mark, the Red Hawks will look to regroup heading into a tough January schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.