Effort is never a problem for the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks, and the girls showed their stuff again on Monday night as the team traveled to take on a higher seed in their Sub-state bracket, in the Jeff West Tigers.
The Lady Hawks hung tough in the game, battling back from deficits time and again, but in the end, could not overcome the home squad on their way to a 40-31 loss.
Both teams struggled to score in the early going, but Jeff West was finding the basket more than the Hiawatha squad, as they build an early 10-5 lead. The Tigers continued to build on the lead in the early part of the second, but the Hawks started to claw their way back into the game late in the period, and it was a Clara Lindstrom three-pointer with 1:32 to go in the half that would put the girls over the top by a score of 15-14 for their first lead of the game.
Unfortunately, that would also prove to be Hiawatha’s final advantage of the night, as the Tigers pushed back to 16-15 at the half, and then outscored the Lady Hawks by 10 in a third quarter that saw Hiawatha struggle to find good shots. Jeff West spent much of the game playing to their own version of what is usually the Hawks’ strength—jumping passing lanes for quick buckets off of turnovers.
Down 29-18 entering the fourth quarter, the Hiawatha girls continued to scrap, narrowing the lead over and over again, only to see the Tigers answer at the other end. Despite the Lady Red Hawks’ best efforts, the 40-31 win eventually went the way of Jeff West, putting a wrap on the 2020-2021 season for Hiawatha. Despite pushing the team’s final record to just under .500 at 11-10, this season showed continued growth for Coach Brady Jasper’s team, which will lose veteran leadership in Kate Madsen and a few others, but will return most of the varsity minutes next season.
Lindstrom led the team with 18 points, while Sarah Madsen added 5, Lakyn Leupold pitched in 4, Kate Madsen added 3 and Larcy Lierz scored 1 on the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.