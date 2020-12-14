Friday marked the opening of the Hiawatha Red Hawk basketball season, as the team took on the Jeff West Tigers with only three practices under their belts as they returned from remote learning, and the Tigers took advantage of the rusty Hawks, winning both varsity games.
The boys trailed by only one after the first quarter, and after Jeff West reeled off a good run in the second, the Hawks were able to battle their way back to a 27-27 tie at halftime. But the Tigers responded after halftime, while Hiawatha had trouble scoring in the third, as Jeff West built a 48-36 lead heading into the fourth. There were some bright moments for the Red Hawks in the final frame, but Jeff West never let the home team get on a solid run, and cruised to the 65-46 win. Jeff West pitched in 11 three pointers in the game, to only 2 for Hiawatha. Carson Gilbert led Hiawatha with 14 points, followed by Alex Rockey with 11, including a 6-6 game at the free throw line, and 9 from Austin Coffelt.
After a 9-9 first quarter, the Lady Tigers slowly started to pull away from Hiawatha in the girls game, taking a 19-15 lead into the half, and building on it in the third. Hiawatha made a nice run in the final quarter, but the damage was done and the Tigers were able to hold on for the 41-30 win. Sarah Madsen tossed in 14 points, with Clara Lindstrom adding 4 for the Lady Red Hawks.
In junior varsity action, the Hiawatha boys picked up a 47-31 win to start the season off 1-0. Brandt Barnhill led the team with 11 points, with Jake Rieger adding 10 and Ashton Rockey pitching in 9. The Tigers got the best of the Lady Hawk JV, putting away the 48-35 win. Darcy Lierz led Hiawatha with 15, while Abby Elffner kicked in 7. The freshman boys saw an early lead evaporate, as Jeff West pushed ahead to 40-23 win. Cooper Jacobson had a strong outing, scoring 14 points, including a pair of three pointers.
The Red Hawks are set to host Nemaha Central on Tuesday night before a trip to Holton on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.