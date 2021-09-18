Two teams walked onto the field for Friday’s Big 7 match up between the home Riverside Cyclones and the visiting Hiawatha Red Hawks, but only one team truly showed up, and from the opening whistle, it was the Hiawatha ran the Cyclones up and down the field, scoring at will on their way to a 55-0 statement win.
Ashton Rockey got the Hawks off and running, taking the opening kickoff to the house to go up 7-0 with just seconds off the board. The Cyclones moved the ball across the fifty on their next possession, but the Hiawatha defense stood firm, forcing a punt, and the offense responded on the very next play, as Rockey showed off his wheels again, turning the corner on the Riverside defense and bolting 69 yards for his second touchdown, putting Hiawatha up 14-0 with 4:31 left in the first quarter.
The Red Hawk defense showed their strength again, pushing the Cyclones back 9 yards on their next three plays and forcing another punt. Hiawatha put together their first long drive of the game as the clock moved to the second quarter, and capped the scoring march with a 9-yard Barnhill option scamper to go up 20-0. A muffed snap on the extra point would create the only extra point that the Hawks and kicker Xavier Oldham would not convert on the night.
Another three and out by the Cyclones handed the ball back to Hiawatha with nine minutes left in the half, and this time it was Cody Nevels creating a quick strike score, breaking away for a 57-yard touchdown run to push Hiawatha’s lead to 27-0. After Riverside converted a fourth and short, the Red Hawks forced another punt. The Cyclones would then put together their only stop of the first half, forcing a Red Hawk punt. Momentum took a slight lean toward the home squad for the first time in the game, as Riverside drove the ball down in to Hiawatha territory and into the red zone, but a Joel Bryan interception in the end zone slammed the door shut, and Barnhill locked it, zipping the ball to Carson Gilbert, who took the ball 80 yards to the house, as Hiawatha went up 34-0 heading into halftime.
Just minutes into the third quarter, Rockey scored his third touchdown in his third different phase, picking off a Riverside pass and returning it over 50 yards for the touchdown and the 41-0 lead with less than two minutes gone in the second half. As the quarter drew on, Hiawatha would push the ball near midfield, where Barnhill would once again find Gilbert behind the defense, dropping in the long touchdown pass for a 48-0 lead with under a minute to go in the third.
The Red Hawk defense continued to shine throughout the fourth quarter, keeping up the gang tackling that would haunt Riverside’s big running backs all night, while the Hiawatha lines dominated on both sides of the ball, in an impressive show of physical dominance. The Hawks would put one more long drive on the board in the fourth quarter, as Hiawatha would put the punctuation on their dominant performance with a Cooper Jacobsen-to-Josh Smith touchdown pass to pull the final score to 55-0, as the Red Hawks moved to 2-1 on the season.
After what is looking at this point like a baffling loss to Troy in the season opener, the Red Hawks have earned a hard fought signature win over Perry Lecompton, and an absolute whale of a statement win over Riverside. Next up is a big Class 3A District 4 match up with Rock Creek. The Mustangs sit at 1-2 on the season, after losing to Silver Lake and Rossville, then knocking off Louisburg in a last-minute reschedule, after Marysville was forced to step away from this week’s game.
