The Hiawatha Invitational Tournament has arrived, and the Lady Red Hawks opened the competition with a bang, knocking out the Marysville Bulldogs by a score of 41-21.
In a rematch of the season-opener, where the Hawks downed the Dogs on a buzzer beater, Hiawatha left little doubt from the early-going, knocking down 8 three-pointers on their way to the 20-point victory.
With the game still tight in the 1st quarter, junior Abby Elffner knocked down a big 3 to give Hiawatha a lead they would never relinquish. The Hawks finished the 1st up 10-7, and stretched that lead to 23-10 by the half. A few minutes into the second half, Elffner knocked down another trey, giving the team their only points of the 3rd quarter. Entering the 4th up 26-14, Hiawatha went on another run, pushing ahead to the final 41-21 score.
Elffner led the team with 16 points, followed by 12 from Darcy Lierz. Kenzie Nelson added 5 points, with Addison Williams and Laura Lierz each pitching in 3, and Alija Contrares contributed 2 points on a pair of free throws.
Earlier in the night, the 6th-seeded St. Mary's squad knocked off the 2nd seed, Lafayette, by a score of 61-51, setting up a showdown between the Red Hawks and Crusaders on Thursday night in the semifinal round of the HIT.
Last Friday night, the Lady Red Hawks played their first game in a week in their final tune-up before this week's Hiawatha Invitational Tournament. On the road at Perry Lecompton, the Hawks came snapped a 4-game losing streak and picking up their first win since returning from the break with a 38-24 victory over the Kaws.
The two wins pushed Hiawatha back near .500 for the season, as the Lady Hawks are now 5-6 on the year and will look to overcome St. Mary's Academy to get back to even on the season and punch their ticket to Saturday's HIT Championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.