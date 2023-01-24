Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Invitational Tournament has arrived, and the Lady Red Hawks opened the competition with a bang, knocking out the Marysville Bulldogs by a score of 41-21.

In a rematch of the season-opener, where the Hawks downed the Dogs on a buzzer beater, Hiawatha left little doubt from the early-going, knocking down 8 three-pointers on their way to the 20-point victory.

