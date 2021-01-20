(Editor's Note: The Red Hawks will be playing at 4 p.m. on Thursday and will advance to a game Saturday. This is right at the World's production time, however we will try to update a score if possible.)
After missing out on Friday’s game due to the weather, the Hiawatha Red Hawks had the distinction of taking on the top-seeded St. Mary’s Bears to open Nemaha Central’s Invitational Thunder Classic. The Bears put together long runs to start both halves, putting the Hawks out of reach on their way to the 60-42 win.
A 13-0 St. Mary’s run to open the contest put the game in early jeopardy for Hiawatha, but the Red Hawks were able close within 5 points early in the second quarter at 17-12. The Bears would maintain a 22-16 lead by halftime, but began to pull away in the second half, adding to their lead early and holding off a few solid Red Hawk runs late to take the game by 18.
The Red Hawks will hope for better luck against the other St. Mary’s squad, the cross-town St. Mary’s Academy Crusaders, who suffered a 41-40 loss to Atchison High to fall into the consolation bracket.
