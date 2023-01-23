Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Red Hawk men's basketball team overcame a rough start to last week's Thunder Classic midseason tournament on Saturday morning, knocking off the hosting Nemaha Central Thunder to earn a 5th place finish.

After falling by double digits in each of their pool play games, the Hawks moved into the 5th place game against the Thunder, who had knocked off Jackson Heights by a wide margin in their previous game, but fallen to St. Mary's Academy to open the tournament.

