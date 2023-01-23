The Hiawatha Red Hawk men's basketball team overcame a rough start to last week's Thunder Classic midseason tournament on Saturday morning, knocking off the hosting Nemaha Central Thunder to earn a 5th place finish.
After falling by double digits in each of their pool play games, the Hawks moved into the 5th place game against the Thunder, who had knocked off Jackson Heights by a wide margin in their previous game, but fallen to St. Mary's Academy to open the tournament.
Hiawatha battled some early adversity, but found momentum that carried the squad to a 26-17 lead at the half. Over the final two quarters, the Thunder mounted a comeback attempt, but the Hawks were able to stave off the last ditch effort, coming away with the 47-43 win to earn the 5th place tournament finish.
Zach Cappleman also earned the distinction of winning the tournament's three-point competition, just edging out teammate Cameron Boswell for the win.
The boys are now 3-9 on the year, and will visit Perry Lecompton on Friday.
On Friday night, the Lady Red Hawks played their first game in a week in their final tune-up before this week's Hiawatha Invitational Tournament. On the road at Perry Lecompton, the Hawks came snapped a 4-game losing streak and picking up their first win since returning from the break with a 38-24 victory over the Kaws. The girls are 4-6 on the year, and will open the HIT as the 3-seed, taking on the 4th-seeded Marysville Bulldogs on Tuesday night at 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.