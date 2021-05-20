The Hiawatha Red Hawks wrapped up their season on Monday night, as the team traveled to Leavenworth for the opening round of the 2021 Regional tournament. The Hawks were lined up across the top overall seed in the bracket, the Bishop Ward Cyclones, and could not get things going as they fell 10-0.
Hiawatha found themselves outhit on the day by a tally of 11-2, as the Red Hawks struggled to get a bead on the Cyclones’ pitcher. Carson Gilbert threw well for Hiawatha, but ran into a tough lineup that put 8 runs—6 of those earned—on the Red Hawk ace over 5.1 innings, and 3 errors helped to compound issues. Freshmen Cooper Jacobson closed out the game for the Hawks. Senior Trent Kolb and sophomore Ashton Rockey collected Hiawatha’s hits, with Rockey also picked up a stolen base, but the Red Hawks could not push across a run, several times hitting the ball on the screws, but right at Bishop Ward defenders.
Coach Curt Weldon said his team played hard all year long, led by the program’s first group of four-year seniors. Alex Rockey, Trent Kolb, Gunner Smith, DJ Sample and Jayden Gibson were all freshmen when the program began in 2018.
“They are a special group of young men that we will miss in our program,” said Weldon. Looking forward, the coach said, “Next year could be the turning point for our program as we return our complete pitching staff and tons of experience from our underclassmen.”
