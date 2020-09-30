It looked like the Hiawatha Red Hawk cross country team might not make the Nemaha Central Invite on Thursday afternoon, but after a late change in position on extracurricular activities, the Hawks found both the starting line and finish line, putting in strong times at the competition.
Justin Hodge led the boys with a 2nd place finish, completing the race in 18:18.40, while Camden Bachman was just behind in 7th at a time of 19:03.50. Joining that pair in the top twenty, Riley Gibbs finished 12th with a time of 19:43.70 and David Keo ran 15th and finished in 19:53.10. Felix McCartney pitched in with a 28th place finish, while Aden Geisendorf finished in 33rd and Jack Rosa ran in 43rd. The boys combined to finished 2nd overall as a squad, just a touch behind Sabetha.
On the ladies’ side, Kate Madsen led the Hiawatha pack with a 3rd place day, coming in at 21:53.20. Darcy Lierz followed Madsen across the line, coming in 9th at a time of 23:40.40, while Emma Bauswell joined them in the top twenty at a time of 25:42.20 in 16th. Kiara Stone came in 36th on the day, with Paige Campbell in 41st and Nikki Stueve in 45th as the Lady Red Hawks finished 4th as a team.
The Red Hawks will compete at the Horton Invitational on Thursday afternoon as they continue to prepare for postseason races.
(0) comments
