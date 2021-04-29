The Hiawatha Red Hawk track team took a limited squad to Royal Valley’s Big 7 quad on Tuesday afternoon, and the team earned some top finishes despite limited numbers.
Claire Geiger took home a 1st place finish in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in 16.68 seconds, while also taking 2nd in the 200 meter race. MJ Hageman finished 3rd in the 400 with Emma Bigham in 4th. Zoey Hedrick finished 5th in the 1600 and Maggie Pierce came in 4th in the 3200. Hageman, Bigham, Geiger and Bailey Pierce came in 2nd in the 4x100 relay. In the field events, Ashlynn Henry came in 2nd in the triple jump, 3rd in the shot put and 2nd in the javelin, while Kaylee Hinton came in 5th in the discus.
On the boys side, Camden Bachman finished 1st in the 800 meter race at a time of 2:19.86. Riley Gibbs finished 2nd in the 400, and Peter Campbell came in 4th in the discus and 4th in the javelin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.