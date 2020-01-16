After nearly three weeks between games over winter break, the Hiawatha Red Hawks played one game last week before Friday’s game was postponed due to weather, giving the teams another week off, and the rest did the Hawks well as both varsity teams scored a win against Riverside on Tuesday night.
The girls finally got off to a hot start, doubling up Riverside in the first quarter to gain a 10-5 lead, then building to a 20-14 lead at the half. But it was in the third quarter that the Lady Hawks did their most damage, as leading scorers Darcy Lierz, Sarah Madsen and Bailey Pierce each had a big frame to push Hiawatha’s lead to 43-21. Riverside attempted to mount a comeback in the fourth, but the damage was done as Hiawatha cruised to a 49-36 win. Lierz led the team with 18 points, followed by Pierce with 13 and Madsen with 10. Also pitching in were Clara Lindstrom with 4 and Lakyn Leupold and Kate Madsen with 2 each. The win was the team’s first in Big 10 play and third of the season, pushing their overall mark to 3-4.
In the boys game, the Red Hawks dominated in the early going, as well, and used that early advantage to sail to a 70-52 win. Scoring 24 in the opening frame gave Hiawatha the freedom to move at their own pace and put pressure on the Cyclones, as Hiawatha lead by 13 after the first and by a score of 39-24 heading into halftime. Hiawatha held steady in the third, leading 53-38 before the final frame and ran away with the 18-point victory. The boys moved their season record about .500 with the win and earned their second consecutive league win, after opening 0-3 in Big 10 play.
Both teams are scheduled to visit Holton on Friday evening, depending on weather. From there, the boys will take part in the McLouth Invitational Tournament, starting with an opening round matchup at Jeff West on Tuesday. The Lady Red Hawks will play at Horton next Friday, then prepare for the following week’s Hiawatha Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.