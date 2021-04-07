The Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball team’s home opener of the 2021 season Monday held a lot of excitement, for players and fans alike, as the team had not taken the field for a home game in over 700 days.
The visiting Marysville Bulldogs did their best to dampen that enthusiasm, swiping a pair of hard fought games from the Hawks.
The Red Hawks struggled with errors in the opener, giving up 12 unearned runs in the contest, as they fell 16-11. Carson Gilbert started on the mound for Hiawatha, going 3.2 innings with 7 strikeouts, 1 walk and giving up 1 earned run, and Xavier Oldham, Matt Monaghan and Cooper Jacobsen finished things out. Joel Bryan led the offense in his return from a wrist injury, going 3 for 4 with a double and a triple. Ashton and Alex Rockey and Tyler Davis each added a pair of hits, as well.
The second game featured Brandt Barnhill on the mound, as the sophomore went 3 innings giving up 5 earned runs. Bryan and Ashton Rockey finished things off with 2 innings each. The trio of young pitchers struggled with location at time, giving up 11 free bases. Barnhill led the team with 2 hits, and Kade Pyle found his way on base and scored 3 runs for the Hawks, as the team fell 15-9.
Coach Curt Weldon said he was not pleased with the outcome of the games, but that his optimism for the season is unchanged.
“There is nothing but upside to this team as we head into league play,” said Weldon, adding that everything that went wrong against Marysville can be corrected. “The team is very confident that things will change in this these type of games against tough competition—we expect to change these games from losses to wins in the near future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.