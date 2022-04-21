The Hiawatha baseball team had a somber return to the field on Monday for a makeup game, as the team took the field for the first time since junior Kade Pyle’s auto accident. The Hawks hung tough against the Thunder, but were unable to pull out a win, falling 5-4 in the first game and 3-0 in the second.
Carson Gilbert was 2-4 at the plate in the first game with a run scored, while Josh Smith walked 3 times, stole a base and scored twice. Joel Bryan went 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Bryan, Xavier Oldham, Ashton Rockey and Cooper Jacobsen collected the team’s RBIs. Gilbert went the whole way on the mound for Hiawatha, striking out 5. Coach Curt Weldon said the team started well, scoring twice in the 1st inning, with the inning only ending on a line out that led to a double play. On defense, the Hawks struggled with mental mistakes, at times, recording 5 errors, with Nemaha capitalizing to score the winning run in the bottom of the 6th.
In game two, Nemaha went up 2-0 early, and held on, as Hiawatha pushed several runners to third base, but could not get the big hit to get back into the game. The team did limit their mistakes, tightening up and committing no errors. Weldon credited Rockey with a big defensive game, throwing out a runner at home in center and snagging a deep fly ball that saved a run. Bryan, Jacobsen and Braydon Griswold collected the team’s only hits., with Jacobsen and Carter Peters each stealing a base. Jacobsen, Bryan, Oldham and Tyler Willich pitched for Hiawatha, putting together 5 strikeouts.
Weldon said he was proud of his team and how they handled the difficult situation. “Our players demonstrated their leadership, strength and resiliency through their support for Kade and the Pyle family.”
On Tuesday evening, the junior varsity squad took a 5-2 loss at Jeff West. Aden Grathwohl went 1-3 with an RBI, while Carter Peters and Dalton Siebenmorgen also collected hits, including a Siebenmorgen double. Siebenmorgen and Alex Pyle each crossed the plate for the Hawks. Siebenmorgen and Grathwohl combined for 6 strikeouts on the mound in the losing effort. Next up, Hiawatha travels to Marysville.
