The baseball season has begun, and the Hiawatha Red Hawks opened play on Friday night against Marysville, dropping both ends of the double header.
Hiawatha lost an early lead in one of the games, going up 3-0 heading into the 5th inning, but surrendering 11 runs over next 3 innings to fall 11-6. Matt Monaghan singled and came around to score in the bottom of the 2nd inning, as Kade Pyle hit into an error at first base. Hiawatha added 2 more runs in the bottom of the 4th, scoring with Pyle and Camden Thonen came around to score on another error.
Marysville tied the game up in the top of the 5th, but Hiawatha pulled away again, with Aiden Grathwohl scoring on a fielder's choice after getting aboard with a single to go up 4-3. The Bulldogs would score twice the next inning, with Hiawatha retaking the lead again in the bottom of the inning, as Josh Monaghan scampered home on yet another Marysville error, then Cooper Jacobsen singled in Carter Peters for a 6-5 lead. It was all Marysville from there on, however, as they would score 6 runs in the 7th to push to the 11-6 win. Grathwohl led the team with 2 hits, while Matt Monaghan, Dalton Siebenmorgen and Jacobsen each finished with an RBI.
The other game featured a pitcher's duel, as both teams sent 7 scoreless innings, before the Bulldogs scored once in the 8th to take the 1-0 win. Hiawatha outhit Marysville 4-2 ,but it was not enough to earn the victory. Ashton Rockey, Tyler Stevens, Jacobsen and Monaghan each collected a hit in the game, and Jacobsen went 5.1 innings of scoreless, 1-hit ball from the mound, with 8 strikeouts.
The varsity team may not have been pleased with their 0-2 start, but the JV's 4-0 start has the team excited. Hiawatha opened the season with a 9-6 win over Maur Hill-Mount Academy last Tuesday, then knocked off Oskaloosa, Nemaha Central and Sabetha on Saturday. The junior Hawks have scored at least 9 runs in each of their four games. Lane Kessler led the team with 2 RBIs against MHMA, while Alex Pyle's 4 RBIs against Oskaloosa, along with Rhen Hageman's pitching effort of 5 innings and 8 strikeouts, while ceding a single run and a single hit helped the team to an 11-1 win. Grathwohl paced the squad with 4 RBIs in their 12-11 takedown of Nemaha Central, and Pyle pitched in 2 more in the 12-9 victory over Sabetha.
The varsity team hosts Jackson Heights on Thursday night, followed by a varsity/junior varsity set with Horton at Noble Park on Friday.
