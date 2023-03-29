The baseball season has begun, and the Hiawatha Red Hawks opened play on Friday night against Marysville, dropping both ends of the double header.  

Hiawatha lost an early lead in one of the games, going up 3-0 heading into the 5th inning, but surrendering 11 runs over next 3 innings to fall 11-6.  Matt Monaghan singled and came around to score in the bottom of the 2nd inning, as Kade Pyle hit into an error at first base.  Hiawatha added 2 more runs in the bottom of the 4th, scoring with Pyle and Camden Thonen came around to score on another error.

