After picking up a season-opening win, the Hiawatha Red Hawks have taken a couple tough losses, falling in a close game against Jeff West a week ago, and then absorbing a physical 47-14 loss at Holton on Friday night.

Already playing without quarterback Tyler Willich and receiver Connor Kettler, the Red Hawks took another hit against Holton, losing wideout Kaden Morton for the game in the 1st quarter.  The Hawks opened the game with a pair of strong runs, but were forced to punt after that, and it was all Holton for the next three quarters, as the Wildcats built a 47-0 lead over Hiawatha by the end of the 3rd quarter, holding Hiawatha to 15 yards of offense in the first half.  Holton had the speed advantage in line play, and their backs tore off chunks of yards again and again, gouging into the Red Hawk secondary for long runs.  

