After picking up a season-opening win, the Hiawatha Red Hawks have taken a couple tough losses, falling in a close game against Jeff West a week ago, and then absorbing a physical 47-14 loss at Holton on Friday night.
Already playing without quarterback Tyler Willich and receiver Connor Kettler, the Red Hawks took another hit against Holton, losing wideout Kaden Morton for the game in the 1st quarter. The Hawks opened the game with a pair of strong runs, but were forced to punt after that, and it was all Holton for the next three quarters, as the Wildcats built a 47-0 lead over Hiawatha by the end of the 3rd quarter, holding Hiawatha to 15 yards of offense in the first half. Holton had the speed advantage in line play, and their backs tore off chunks of yards again and again, gouging into the Red Hawk secondary for long runs.
Holton led 14-0 after the 1st quarter, and took a 34-0 advantage by the half. After falling behind by 47, the Hawks got their offense going in the 4th. After moving the ball down the field, quarterback Bradyn Newell broke loose for a 21-yard touchdown run to erase the shutout. Trailing 47-6, the Hawks forced a fumble and drove toward the goal line. Newell again took off for the end zone, but lost the ball at around the five. With the ball bouncing into the end zone, Michael Jensen jumped on the loose ball to secure the team's second touchdown. Ethan Morton converted the 2-point conversion to set the final score at 47-14.
Newell was 4 for 14 passing for 40 yards as the passing game never really got going down it's top two wide receivers. Karson Henry caught 2 passes for 31 yards, with Ethan Morton catching 1 for 1 yard, and Rhen Hageman grabbing a catch for 8 yards. Newell also led the team in rushing, picking up 30 yards on 5 carries, with Alex Pyle carrying 8 times for 17 yards, Josh Monaghan running 10 times for 16 yards, Morton gaining 14 yards on 2 carries and Hageman picking up 12 yards on three rushes.
The Red Hawks are now 1-2 on the year, and will host Clay Center next Friday night. The Tigers are 3-0, with both teams entering bi-district competition this week.
