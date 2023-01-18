Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Red Hawks opened play in the Nemaha Central Thunder Classic on Monday night, and were back on Tuesday night, as the team opened pool play in the mid-season tournament.  Against a pair of tough teams, the Hawks were not outclassed, but could not quite hang with the opposing team's offense, as Hiawatha fell in both games.

On Monday night, the boys took on St. Mary's Academy in the opening night of the tournament.  Despite a prolific scoring night by the Crusaders, the Hiawatha boys hung tough and had one of their better offensive performances of the season.  In the end, St. Mary's simply had too much offense, pulling away in the later moments of game for a 72-55 win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.