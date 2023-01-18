The Hiawatha Red Hawks opened play in the Nemaha Central Thunder Classic on Monday night, and were back on Tuesday night, as the team opened pool play in the mid-season tournament. Against a pair of tough teams, the Hawks were not outclassed, but could not quite hang with the opposing team's offense, as Hiawatha fell in both games.
On Monday night, the boys took on St. Mary's Academy in the opening night of the tournament. Despite a prolific scoring night by the Crusaders, the Hiawatha boys hung tough and had one of their better offensive performances of the season. In the end, St. Mary's simply had too much offense, pulling away in the later moments of game for a 72-55 win.
The following night, the Hawks were back in action, this time in a rematch of their season-opening loss to Marysville. After losing by 38 points in that outing, the Red Hawks fared much better on Tuesday night, bolstered by 13 points from Cameron Boswell, but again could not cut into the lead late in the game. Both teams poured in the points in the 4th, but it was the Bulldogs who saw their advantage continue to grow on their way to the 49-38 victory.
The Red Hawks, now 2-9 on the season, will wait until Saturday to play again. Coach Garry Smith said the team's next opponent is yet to be determined, but has been pleased with the progress his squad had shown. "We have played two really solid teams but have shown a great deal of improvement, which is so important," said Smith, who added that his team was in both games with a chance in the 4th quarter.
